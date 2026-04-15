Trade The Oncology Institute, Inc. - TOI CFD

About Oncology Institute Inc

The Oncology Institute, Inc., formerly DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is an oncology company. The Company manages community-based oncology practices that serve patients at approximately 55 clinic locations across eight markets and four states throughout the United States. The Company’s managed clinics provide a range of medical oncology services, including physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, programs like outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions, along with 24/7 patient support. Through the Innovative Clinical Research Institute (ICRI), the Company also provides and manages clinical trial services and research for the benefit of cancer patients. Its services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs and stem cell transplants, are accessed through academic and tertiary care settings. Its managed clinics primarily serve adult and senior cancer patients in markets that have Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Oncology Institute Inc revenues was not reported. Net loss increased from $298K to $867K. Higher net loss reflects General and administrative expenses increase from $279K to $4.1M (expense), Interest Income - Non Bank decrease of 70% to $58K (income), General and administrative expenses increase from $53K to $158K (expense).