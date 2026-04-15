HomeMarketsSharesThe Oncology Institute, Inc.

Trade The Oncology Institute, Inc. - TOI CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:45:40
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.05
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity10
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close3.36
Open3.38
1-Year Change75.13%
Day's Range3.37 - 3.45

Trade The Oncology Institute, Inc. - TOI CFD

About Oncology Institute Inc

The Oncology Institute, Inc., formerly DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is an oncology company. The Company manages community-based oncology practices that serve patients at approximately 55 clinic locations across eight markets and four states throughout the United States. The Company’s managed clinics provide a range of medical oncology services, including physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, programs like outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions, along with 24/7 patient support. Through the Innovative Clinical Research Institute (ICRI), the Company also provides and manages clinical trial services and research for the benefit of cancer patients. Its services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs and stem cell transplants, are accessed through academic and tertiary care settings. Its managed clinics primarily serve adult and senior cancer patients in markets that have Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Oncology Institute Inc revenues was not reported. Net loss increased from $298K to $867K. Higher net loss reflects General and administrative expenses increase from $279K to $4.1M (expense), Interest Income - Non Bank decrease of 70% to $58K (income), General and administrative expenses increase from $53K to $158K (expense).

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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
13:05 (UTC), 13 April 2026
Oncology Institute posts USD 1.8 million Medicare savings in CMS Enhancing Oncology Model period 3
Public TechnologiesEurope
13:04 (UTC), 13 April 2026
Oncology Institute 10% owner Jorey Chernett buys 20,000 shares for $62,000
GlobeNewswireEurope
13:00 (UTC), 13 April 2026
The Oncology Institute Achieves $1.8 Million in Medicare Savings in CMS Enhancing Oncology Model Performance Period 3, Marking Significant Period-Over-Period Improvement
Public TechnologiesEurope
13:06 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Oncology Institute CEO, CFO to speak at Needham Healthcare Conference fireside chat
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13:00 (UTC), 9 April 2026
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13:02 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Oncology Institute names Minh Merchant chief legal officer

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