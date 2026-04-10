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Thales (HO) is a French multinational company engaged in the production of advanced technology systems. Headquartered in La Défense, France, the business designs and builds electrical systems and provides high technology solutions across five key sectors: aerospace, defence and security, digital identity and security, ground transportation and space. It is also dealing with X-ray imaging, finances, energy and commercial satellites operations, as well as manufacturing in-flight entertainment systems on board airliners. The company is a leader in flight avionics and, in the defence segment, specialises in air force optronics, ground radar systems, missile defence and weapons coordination. Today, the company is the 8th largest defence contractor in the world, with 51% of its total sales coming from military sales.

Thales' predecessor, Thomson-CSF, evolved from Compagnie Française Thomson-Houston, the company that was established in 1893. The Thales share price reached its all-time high on 20 September 2018, trading at €122.40.

Presently, Thales has operations in 68 countries and employs over 80,000 staff members. The Thales share price is listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 and Euronext 100 indices. In 2018, the group reported its annual revenues of over €15.8 billion. Over 50% of the revenue comes from defence and security, while 35% is generated by aerospace equipment sales and services.

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