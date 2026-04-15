Trade Texas Pacific Land Corp - TPL CFD

About Texas Pacific Land Corp

Texas Pacific Land Corp is engaged in managing land, including royalty interests, for the benefit of it's owners. The Company’s operating segments are Land and Resource Management, and Water Services and Operations. The Company operates as a landowner in the State of Texas with approximately 880,000 acres of land in West Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment focuses on managing TPL’s oil and gas royalty interest and surface acres located in over 19 different counties. It's revenue streams principally consist of oil and gas royalties, commercial lease, land sales, easements and materials sales. It's Water Services and Operations offers various solutions, such as water sourcing, infrastructure development, water tracking, analytics, well testing, produced water gathering/treatment/recycling and produced water disposal services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Texas Pacific Land Corp revenues increased 49% to $451M. Net income increased 53% to $270M. Revenues reflect Land and resource management segment increase of 64% to $320.4M, Crude Oil - Production - Total increase of 11% to 3.08B barrels, Oil Equivalent Production (Units/day) - increase of 15% to 19K barrels per day. Net income benefited from Land sales expenses decrease from $4M (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Sub-Share Certificates of Proprietary Interest $.03 Par, 12/10, 9,548,444 O/S. Insiders control own 35.67%. Public Offering: NA. 07/07, 5-for-1 stock split.