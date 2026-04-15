Trade Terex - TEX CFD

About Terex Corporation

Terex Corporation designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals, and materials management applications. The Company segments include Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment and telehandlers. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, scissor lifts, and replacement parts. MP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Terex Corporation revenues increased 26% to $3.89B. Net income before extraordinary items increased from $9M to $217.5M. Revenues reflect Terex Materials Processing segment increase of 35% to $1.69B, Terex Aerial Work Platforms segment increase of 22% to $2.18B, North America segment increase of 21% to $2.11B, Western Europe segment increase of 41% to $862.8M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 300M auth., 121,700,000 issd., less 13,000,000 shs. in Treas. @ $598M. Insiders & Strategic holders own 3.05%. PO 7/97, 7M shares @ $19.50 by CSFB Corp. PO 12/01, 5M shs @ $17.50 by Salomon Smith Barney. PO: 4/02, 5M shares @ $21.75 by CSFB. 5/90, 5-for-4 stock split. 07/06, 2-for-1 stock split.