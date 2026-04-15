Trade Somnigroup International Inc - TPX CFD

About Tempur Sealy International Inc

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of bedding products, which includes mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases, and other products, which includes pillows and other accessories. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of Tempur manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, Sealy distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America (other than Mexico). The Company's brand portfolio includes Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology and Stearns & Foster and its non-branded offerings include private label original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Tempur Sealy International Inc revenues increased 34% to $4.93B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 79% to $625.2M. Revenues reflect Tempur North America segment increase of 29% to $4.08B, Tempur International segment increase of 64% to $851.6M, United States segment increase of 19% to $3.75B, Direct Sales-International increase from $138.6M to $401.3M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 04/11, 300M auth., 68,449,999 issd., Insiders holding 1.61%. IPO: 12/17/03, 18,750,000 (6.25M by the Company) shares @ $14 per share by Lehman Brothers Inc.