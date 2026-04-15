Trade Telos Corporation - TLS CFD

About Telos Corp

Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for security-conscious organizations. It offers cyber and cloud applications referred to as Security Solutions, and enterprise security solutions referred to as Secure Networks. Its Security Solutions include Information Assurance/Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; Secure Communications, which includes Telos Ghost and Telos Automated Message Handling System, and Telos ID, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending SaaS and custom digital identity services. Its Secure Networks includes Secure Mobility, which offers solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprise, and Network Management and Defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Telos Corp revenues increased 35% to $242.4M. Net loss totaled $43.1M vs. income of $1.7M. Revenues reflect Services increase of 37% to $221.5M, Products increase of 11% to $20.9M. Net loss reflects General and administrative increase from $41.7M to $88.7M (expense), sales and marketing increase from $6.2M to $19.7M (expense), Research and development increase of 34% to $19.1M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock A no par, 5/11, 50M auth., 35,913,961 issd., Class B no par, 5/11, 50M auth., 4,037,628 issd., Class A Insiders & stakeholders own 33.35%. Class B: 4,037,628 issd., Class B Insiders & stakeholders own 16.59%