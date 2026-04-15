Trade Teledyne Technologies Inc - TDY CFD

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. These markets include factory automation and condition monitoring, air and water quality environmental monitoring, and others. The Company has four segments. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra for use in industrial, scientific, government, space, defense, security and others. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, general aviation batteries and other components. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering, integration and technology development, and manufacturing solutions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 02 January 2022, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated revenues increased 50% to $4.61B. Net income increased 11% to $445.3M. Revenues reflect Digital Imaging segment increase from $986M to $2.41B, Instrumentation segment increase of 7% to $1.17B, Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment increase of 7% to $628.7M, United States segment increase of 41% to $2.93B, Europe segment increase of 79% to $996.1M.

Equity composition

Common Stock, $.01 Par, 03/11, 125M auth., 36,640,514 issd., Insiders own 7.06%. 11/29/99, 26,603,102 shares issued in spin-off from Allegheny Teledyne Inc. Basis: 1-for-7. PO:8/00, 4.1M shares @ $19.50 by Goldman, Sachs.