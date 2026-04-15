Trade TC Energy Corporation - US - TRP CFD

About TC Energy Corp (USA)

TC Energy Corporation is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company's segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, United States Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Power and Storage. The Company operates in three core businesses: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Power and Storage. Its natural gas pipeline network transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, interconnecting pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals and other businesses across Canada, the United States (U.S.) and Mexico. Its liquids pipelines infrastructure connects Alberta crude oil supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma and the U.S. Gulf Coast as well as U.S. crude oil supplies from the key market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Its power business includes 4,200 megawatt of generation capacity located in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, TC Energy Corp (USA) revenues increased 3% to C$13.39B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 59% to C$1.82B. Revenues reflect Power and storage segment increase of 76% to C$724M, U.S Natural gas pipelines segment increase of 4% to C$5.23B, Canada- Domestic segment increase of 5% to C$4.6B, United States segment increase of 16% to C$1.23B.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 4/11, unlim. auth., 700,000,000 issd. Insiders own 0.03%. PO 6/91, 15.5M shs @ C$17.25. Pref. Series1 22M issd., Series3 14M issd., Series5 14M issd., *FY'00 Q restated for disc. ops. of gas marketing business. *5/03, Co. reorganized into a holding co. on a share-for- share basis and changed name from TransCanada PipeLines Ltd.