Trade Tapestry, Inc. - TPR CFD

About Tapestry Inc

Tapestry, Inc. is a house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment includes sales of Coach products to customers through Coach operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Kate Spade segment includes sales primarily of kate spade new york brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including e-commerce sites, sales to wholesale customers, through concession shop-in-shops and through independent third-party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes sales of Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores, including e-commerce sites, sales to wholesale customers and through numerous independent third-party distributors.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 26 weeks ended 01 January 2022, Tapestry Inc revenues increased 27% to $3.62B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 22% to $544.8M. Revenues reflect Coach segment increase of 26% to $2.64B, Kate Spade segment increase of 30% to $799.9M, Stuart Weitzman segment increase of 29% to $182.3M, North America segment increase of 39% to $2.44B, Greater china segment increase of 13% to $584.9M, Others segment increase of 15% to $185.5M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 09/11, 1B auth., 293,603,937 issd. Insiders & Stakeholder owns 0.98%. Initial Public Offering 10/5/00, 7,380,000 shares @ $16 by Goldman, Sachs & Co. 4/05, 10/03 & 7/02, 2-for-1 stock splits.