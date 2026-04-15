Trade Synnex Corporation - SNX CFD

About TD Synnex Corp

TD Synnex Corporation, formerly Synnex Corporation, is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company helps over 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. The Company’s cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, Internet of things (IoT), mobility and everything as a service. The Company serves customers and communities. It provides the tools, resources, and helps people in the delivery of cloud solutions to IT solution providers.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 30 November 2021, TD Synnex Corp revenues increased 58% to $31.61B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 19% to $391M. Revenues reflect Others segment increase from $4.71B to $11.69B, Online Sales-United States increase of 22% to $19.92B. Net income was partially offset by Selling, general and administrative expn increase of 70% to $1.1B (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.001 Par, 04/11, 100M auth., 36,345,563 issd. Insiders control approx. 60.21%. IPO: 11/03, 5,400,000 shares @ $14.50 byBear, Stearns & Co. Inc.