Trade Synchrony Financial - SYF CFD

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company's revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit. It offers its credit products through its subsidiary, Synchrony Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, it offers a range of deposit products insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), money market accounts and savings accounts. The Company offers three types of credit products: credit cards, commercial credit products and consumer installment loans. The Company also offers a debt cancellation product. It offers two types of credit cards: private label credit cards and Dual Cards.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Synchrony Financial interest income decreased 5% to $15.27B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 33% to $13.51B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $1.34B to $4.18B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Net Interest Margin - Total - % increase of 3% to 14.74%, Net Interest Spread - Total - % increase of 4% to 14.44%.