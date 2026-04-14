Trade Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. - 4506 CFD Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia. It also provides atypical antipsychotic, antiepileptic, carbapenem antibiotic, and gastroprokine products; and Anderson-Fabry disease drugs. In addition, the company offers food ingredients and additives, such as polysaccharides, and seasonings, such as soups or bouillons; and chemical product materials consisting of pharmaceutical excipients, personal care products, coatings and industrial materials, and electronic materials. Further, it provides veterinary medicines for companion animals, primarily dogs and cats; and livestock comprising cattle, swine, poultry, horses, and aquacultured fish. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. has partnerships with Healios K.K.; Keio University; RIKEN; the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA); Kyoto University; and Aikomi Co., Ltd., as well as a joint development agreement with SanBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. in June 2014. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited.