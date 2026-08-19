HomeMarkets overviewSharesStellantis

Trade Stellantis - STLAM CFD

4.55+3.88%
The chart shows the STLAM stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 4.55, a high of 4.53, and a low of 4.39.
Sell

4.51

Buy

4.55

0.04
Low: 4.39High: 4.53
Sellers:
3.07692%
Buyers:
96.9231%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.04
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close4.38
Open4.39
1-Year Change-46.98%
Day's Range4.39 - 4.53

Trade Stellantis - STLAM

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA, MIL: STLAM) is one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers, formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. With a portfolio of iconic brands including Jeep, Peugeot, Dodge, and Maserati, Stellantis operates across more than 130 markets. The company is accelerating its transition to electric and hybrid vehicles while investing heavily in software, autonomous driving, and global mobility solutions.

Latest shares articles

Stellantis company sign outside office building
Stellantis stock forecast: FaSTLAne 2030, Q1 earnings
Stellantis is a global automaker listed in Milan, with recent updates centred on its FaSTLAne 2030 plan, JLR memorandum and Dongfeng joint venture. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
15:31, 27 May 2026
Stellantis Stock Forecast | Q1 Results and US Tariffs
Stellantis stock forecast: Q1 results and US tariffs
Stellantis reported higher Q1 2026 revenues and a return to net profit, but negative free cash flow and higher US auto tariffs kept pressure on the stock. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
07:53, 8 May 2026
Stellantis Stock Forecast | Q1 Results, Microsoft AI Pact
Stellantis stock forecast: Q1 results, Microsoft AI pact
Stellantis is a multinational carmaker due to report Q1 2026 results on 30 April, after announcing a five-year AI collaboration with Microsoft on 16 April 2026. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
09:39, 29 April 2026
Smartphone displaying the Stellantis logo against a blurred blue background
Stellantis stock forecast: H2 charges, dividend suspension
Stellantis is a global carmaker listed in Milan, with its shares under pressure after €22.2 billion in H2 2025 charges and the suspension of its 2026 dividend. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis.
15:39, 26 March 2026
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