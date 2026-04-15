Trade SLM Corp - SLM CFD

About SLM Corp

SLM Corporation is a holding company. The Company offers college planning process by providing tools, resources, and information to help students and families make informed decisions and to improve access and support college completion through its scholarship programs and financing options. Its primary business is to originate and service private education loans. It provides private education loans to bridge the gap between the cost of higher education and the amount funded through financial aid, federal loans, and student and family's resources. It offers a range of deposit products insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC). It also offers six loan products for specific graduate programs of study, which includes the Sallie Mae Law School Loan, the Sallie Mae MBA Loan, the Sallie Mae Health Professions Graduate Loan, the Sallie Mae Medical School Loan, the Sallie Mae Dental School Loan, and the Sallie Mae Graduate School Loan.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, SLM Corp interest income decreased 12% to $1.78B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 3% to $1.43B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 33% to $1.16B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Investments increase of 18% to $13.9M. Net income benefited from Gains on sales of loans,net increase from $238.3M to $548.3M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stk $.20 Par, 12/11, 1,125M auth., 529,000,000 issd., Insiders control 0.68%. 7/87, 2M shares @ $82.25 by Morgan Stanley. Preferred Stock $.20 Par., 20M auth., Ser. A 3,300,000 issd., Ser. B 4,000,000 issd., Ser. C 0 issd.