Trade Signet Jewelers - SIG CFD

About Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Signet Jewelers Limited is a Bermuda-based retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples Jewellers, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, JamesAllen.com, Diamonds Direct and Rocksbox. It offer clients an unmatched range of products in rounds, pears, marquise, princess, emerald, cushion and heart shaped diamonds.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 29 January 2022, Signet Jewelers Ltd. revenues increased 50% to $7.83B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $735.4M vs. loss of $48.7M. Revenues reflect North America segment increase of 50% to $7.26B, International segment increase of 38% to $492.4M, North America segment increase of 50% to $7.26B, International segment increase of 38% to $492.4M.

Equity composition

Ordinary Shares $0.18 Par, 04/11, 500M auth., 86,200,000 issd., less Treas shs 10,000 @ cost. Insiders own 1.00%. IPO:N/A. 10/04, ADR ratio change 30:1 to 10:1 to reflect a 3-for-1 split. 11/04, Exchange change from NASDAQ to NYSE. 09/08, Name changed from Signet Group plc. 09/08, 1-for-20 stock consolidation.