Trade Shiseido Company, Limited - 4911 CFD

About Shiseido Company, Limited

Shiseido Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, personal care products, barber and beauty products. The Company operates in seven business segments. Japan segment sells of cosmetics, toiletries, personal care products, beauty food and over-the-counter drugs in Japan. China segment and Asia Pacific segment manufacture and sell cosmetics, toiletries and personal care products respectively in China and Asia-Oceania region excluding Japan and China. Americas and Europe segment manufacture and sell cosmetics and toiletries respectively in the Americas, as well as Europe & the Middle East & Africa. Travel Retail segment sells cosmetics and toiletries in duty free shops around the world except Japan. Professional segment sells barber and beauty products. The Company also conducts the frontier science business of cosmetic raw materials and medical drugs, as well as the food and beverage business and personal care product sales business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Shiseido Company, Limited revenues increased 12% to Y1.035T. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled Y42.44B vs. loss of Y11.66B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Loss on COVID 19 decrease of 76% to Y4.51B (expense), NOP Other Expenses decrease of 43% to Y2.7B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'94-'02 WAS, & FY'05-'07 1&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 3Q BWAS & DWAS were estimated and BWAS = O/S. FY'08 1Q WAS=O/S. FY'08 1Q & 3Q DWAS were estimated to reflect reported DEPS. FY'10 3Q and FY'11 Q2 DWAS were estimated.