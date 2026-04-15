Trade Service Corp International/US - SCI CFD

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries operating in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other related businesses. It sells cemetery property and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services at the time of need and on a preneed basis. Its Funeral service locations provide professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization, travel protection, and catering. Its cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Service Corporation International revenues increased 18% to $4.14B. Net income increased 56% to $802.9M. Revenues reflect Cemetery segment increase of 23% to $1.8B, Funeral segment increase of 14% to $2.34B, United States segment increase of 18% to $3.92B, Canada segment increase of 23% to $224.4M. Net income benefited from United States segment income increase of 41% to $1.12B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 500M auth., 243,053,957 issd., less 4,188,862 shs. in Treas. @ Cost. Insiders & strategic holders own 3.18%. PO 9/95, 7.3M shares @ $38.50 by J.P. Morgan Securities, Inc. 9/96, 2-for-1 stock split.