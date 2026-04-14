Trade Sensata Technologies Holding - ST CFD

About Sensata Technologies Holding PLC

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC is an industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, electrical protection products, and other products that are used in mission-critical systems and applications. It provides cloud platform to build connected applications and enables growth of the business using machine learning and analytics. Its segments include Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment serves the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road industries through development and manufacturing of sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions and applications. The Sensing Solutions segment serves the industrial and aerospace industries through development and manufacturing of a portfolio of application-specific sensor and electrical protection products used in a diverse range of industrial markets, including the appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), semiconductor, as well as the aerospace market.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC revenues increased 25% to $3.82B. Net income before extraordinary items increased from $156.8M to $363.6M. Revenues reflect Performance Sensing segment increase of 28% to $2.85B, Sensing Solutions segment increase of 18% to $972.9M, China segment increase of 36% to $871.7M, United States segment increase of 21% to $1.31B, All Other segment increase of 29% to $703.9M.

Equity composition

Common Stock EUR.01 Par, 3/11, 400M auth., 174,408,720 issd., less 11,973 shs. in Treas @ $136K. Insiders Own approx. 0.54%. IPO: 3/11/2010, 31.6M shares at $18 per shareby Morgan Stanley & Co., Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. etc.