Trade Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA - DIM CFD

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA is a France-based international provider of laboratory and process technologies and equipment. The Company covers the segments of biotechnology and mechatronics. Sartorius provides services which help customers to implement complex and quality-critical processes in biopharmaceutical production and laboratory environments in a time- and cost-efficient way. The Company’s customers are from the biotech, pharma and food industries, as well as from public research institutes and laboratories. Sartorius operates its own production facilities in Europe, Asia and America, and also has sales offices and local representatives in more than 110 countries. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including Sartorius Stedim Austria GmbH, Sartorius Stedim Plastics GmbH, BioOutsource Ltd and Wave Biotech AG, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA revenues increased 51% to EUR2.89B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 23% to EUR414.4M. Revenues reflect EMEA segment increase of 60% to EUR829.1M, United States segment increase of 41% to EUR895.3M. Net income was partially offset by Financial Expense - Balancing value decrease from EUR1K (income) to EUR212.3M (expense).

Equity composition

07/2007, Company name changed from Stedim S.A. 05/2016, Scrip Issue, (Factor:5.99988).