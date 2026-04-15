Trade Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. - SBH CFD

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers, primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America. The BSG segment includes its franchise-based business Armstrong McCall, a service distributor of beauty products and supplies that offers professional beauty products directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms and its own sales force in partially geographical territories in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 4,911 company-operated stores.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. revenues increased 5% to $980.3M. Net income increased 20% to $68.8M. Revenues reflect Beauty Systems Group segment increase of 8% to $418.7M, Sally Beauty Supply segment increase of 3% to $561.5M, Comp. Store Sales (Growth - %) - Beauty increase from -4.6 to 8.6%, Retail Sales BSG increase of 8% to $418.7M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $0.01 Par, 03/11, 500M auth., 183,357,000 issd., less 15,000 shs in treas @ $103K. Insiders own 0.85%. IPO: N/A.