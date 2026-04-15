HomeMarketsSharesRTX Corporation

Trade RTX Corporation - RTX CFD

199.22-1.83%
The chart shows the RTX stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 199.22, a high of 201.99, and a low of 197.62.
Sell

199.05

Buy

199.22

0.17
Low: 197.62High: 201.99
Sellers:
5.19481%
Buyers:
94.8052%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.17
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close202.74
Open201.99
1-Year Change56.48%
Day's Range197.62 - 201.99

Trade RTX Corporation - RTX CFD

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defence company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1934 and was previously known as United Technologies Corporation (UTC). UTC was renamed Raytheon Technologies Corporation in 2020 following its merger with Raytheon Company.

The company serves commercial and government customers in both original equipment and aftermarket parts and services segments of the aerospace industry. Its defence business serves as a prime contractor or subcontractor on defence-related programmes from military forces and governments worldwide.

Raytheon Technologies’ operations are categorised into four business segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Collins Aerospace Systems provides technologically advanced aerospace and defence products along with aftermarket service solutions for airlines, general aviation, aircraft manufactures in defence and commercial space operations. According to the company, Collins Aerospace Systems’ largest customers are aircraft makers Boeing (BA) and Airbus (AIR).

Pratt & Whitney manufactures aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet and general aviation customers. Raytheon Intelligence & Space develops integrated sensor and communication systems for advanced operations and provides expert training alongside cyber and software solutions to a range of customers across intelligence, defence, federal and commercial sectors.

The final segment – Raytheon Missiles & Defense – designs, develops and produces a range of control and communication solutions, including integrated air and missile defence systems, land and sea-based radars and naval and undersea sensors for both US and foreign governments.

Gregory J. Hayes is the chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘RTX’.

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