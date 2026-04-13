Trade RS Group Plc - RS1 CFD

About Electrocomponents plc

Electrocomponents Public Limited Company is a United Kingdom-based service distributor of industrial and electronic products. The Company globally offers omni-channel solutions for industrial customers and suppliers for designing, building, or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. The Company’s segments include EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific. Its EMEA hub manage markets in UK and Ireland; France; Italy; Iberia; Germany, Austria, and Switzerland; and rest of EMEA which includes Benelux, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, and South Africa. Its Americans hub operates in the United States (US), with smaller operations in Canada, Mexico, and Chile. Its Asia Pacific hub in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Greater China, Japan, and South East Asia. The Company operates under various brand name such as RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, Electrocomponents plc revenues increased 33% to £1.21B. Net income increased from £42.4M to £101.2M. Revenues reflect EMEA segment increase of 33% to £753.2M, Americas segment increase of 37% to £333.2M, Asia Pacific segment increase of 25% to £122.5M. Net income benefited from EMEA segment income increase of 60% to £119.8M, Americas segment income increase of 87% to £42.5M.