Trade Rocket Companies, Inc. - RKT CFD

Rocket Companies (RKT) is a Detroit-based holding company that specialises in personal finance and consumer service brands in the US and Canada.

The company strives to help its clients achieve homeownership and financial freedom. Its flagship business, now known as Rocket Mortgage, was founded by Dan Gilbert in 1985.

Rocket Companies consists of 16 different companies specialising in:

Home financing through Rocket Mortgage, title insurance provider Amrock, Amrock Title Insurance Company (ATI), Nexsys Technologies, Lendesk and Edison Financial.

Home sale and search platforms, including Rocket Homes and ForSaleByOwner.com.

Car and personal finance platforms such as Rocket Auto, Rocket Loans and Truebill.

Advertising platform Core Digital Media, specialising in digital, social and display advertising in the mortgage, insurance and education sectors, and LowerMyBills.com, a website that connects clients with providers of home, auto and personal loans.

Client Services & Technology Solutions including Rock Connections, Rocket Central, Rocket Innovation Studio and Woodward Capital Management.

Since its foundation, the company has made $1t in home loans.

In addition, Rocket Companies has made it to FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies To Work For list for 18 years and won the Primary Mortgage Servicing award from J.D. Powers for eight consecutive years.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on 6 August 2020, with an initial public offering (IPO) valued at $18.00 a share.