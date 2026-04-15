Trade Robert Half - RHI CFD
About Robert Half International Inc.
Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company's segments include temporary and consultant staffing, permanent placement staffing, and risk consulting and internal audit services. The temporary and consultant staffing segment provides specialized staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing and Web design fields. The permanent placement staffing segment provides full-time personnel in the accounting, finance, administrative and office and information technology fields. The risk consulting and internal audit services segment provides business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Robert Half International Inc. revenues increased 26% to $6.46B. Net income increased 95% to $598.6M. Revenues reflect Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services segment increase of 47% to $1.85B, Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment increase of 16% to $4.04B, Permanent Placement Staffing segment increase of 54% to $569.9M, United States segment increase of 26% to $5.01B.
Equity composition
Common Stock $.001 Par, 4/11, 260M auth., 146,830,510 issd. Insiders own 3.69%. PO 11/94, 5.25M shares @ $21.25 by Merrill Lynch. 9/97, 3/88, 3-for-2 stock splits; 6/00, 6/96, 8/94, 5/87 & 5/84, 2-for-1 stock splits.