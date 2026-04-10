Trade Riverstone - AP4sg CFD

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Riverstone Holdings ltd (AP4) is an investment holding company based in Singapore. Self-described as ‘Malaysia’s leading cleanroom glove manufacturer,’ the firm’s two divisions – cleanroom and healthcare – specialise in the manufacturing of a wide range of equipment, including cleanroom gloves, nitrile gloves, finger cots and face masks. Aside from their obvious uses within the healthcare sector, Riverstone’s products also play a pivotal role in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and aerospace, as well as various military and energy applications.

The company’s shares are traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) under the ticker symbol AP4.

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Originally founded in 1989, Riverstone Holdings has established itself as one of the world’s leading suppliers of cleanroom and healthcare equipment. To cope with the growing demand for its products, the business started aggressively expanding its operations in the early 2000s, opening new manufacturing facilities in 2001, 2004, 2010 and 2019. With a relentless focus on quality, the demand for the company’s products now stretches far beyond Asia, and today Riverstone exports over 80 per cent of its products to customers in the Americas, Asia and Europe.

The business reported exceptional financial performance in FY 2020 alongside the drastically increased demand for healthcare products as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Riverstone’s sales of healthcare gloves increased by 86 per cent year-on-year, and the company reported record revenues of RM 1.83 billion (US$440m), up 85 per cent on FY 2019.

With Capital.com’s comprehensive chart, you can not only quickly view the latest Riverstone Holdings Limited share price, but also trace the company’s share value in historic terms.

The company was publicly listed on the SGX on November 20, 2006, with an opening share price of S$0.06. The shares closed the first trading day at S$0.073, a 21 per cent increase. The Riverstone Holdings Ltd (AP4) stock chart shows that the share price had been on a steady rise from 2006 to mid-2020, with its most significant rally picking up at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Between March 20 and August 7, 2020, the shares soared from S$0.38 to S$2.35, an almost 520 per cent rise. The stock has been on a downward trajectory since then, bottoming out at S$1.06 on December 18, 2020.

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