Trade Rio Tinto PLC - USD - RIOus CFD

About Rio Tinto plc (ADR)

Rio Tinto plc is a United Kingdom-based mining and metals company. The Company is principally engaged in the production of materials essential to human progress. The Company's segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Minerals. The Company operates an integrated portfolio of Iron Ore assets: a network of 16 mines, four independent port terminals, and a 1,700 kilometer rail network and related infrastructure in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Aluminium business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters. Its bauxite mines are located in Australia, Brazil and Guinea. The Copper segment is engaged in mining and refining copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products; exploration activities together with the Simandou iron ore project. The Minerals segment includes businesses with products, such as borates, titanium dioxide feedstock together with the Iron Ore Company of Canada. It also includes diamond mining, sorting and marketing.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Rio Tinto plc (ADR) revenues increased 42% to $63.5B. Net income increased from $9.77B to $21.09B. Revenues reflect Iron Ore segment increase of 44% to $39.58B, China segment increase of 40% to $36.31B, Iron Ore, Avg. Price per Met. Ton, Total increase of 45% to $144 per metric ton, Iron Ore Production - HamersleyChannar increase of 73% to 10.6M metric tons.

Equity composition

Ordinary Shares 10p Par, 12/10, unlim. auth., 1,529,003,871 issd., net of Treas. @ Cost. RTP & CRA approved the terms of a dual listed merger (Co.'s operate as 1 company but are separate entities). Rio Tinto Ltd. Ordinary Shs., no Par, 435,800,000 issd. 04/10, 4-for-1 stock split, as a result of which, the ADR ratio has changed from 1:4 to 1:1.