Trade Resources Connection, Inc. - RGP CFD

About Resources Connection, Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc. is a consulting firm. The Company's operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). It operates through three business segments: RGP, taskforce, and Sitrick. The RGP segment is a business consulting practice, which operates under the RGP brand and focuses on project consulting and professional staffing services in areas, such as finance and accounting, business strategy and transformation, and technology and digital. The taskforce segment is a German professional services firm that operates under the taskforce brand. It utilizes an independent contractor/partner business model and infrastructure and focuses on providing senior interim management and project management services to middle market clients in the German market. The Sitrick segment is a crisis communications and public relations firm, which operates under the Sitrick brand, providing corporate, financial, transactional and management services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 28 November 2021, Resources Connection, Inc. revenues increased 28% to $383.4M. Net income increased from $1.3M to $27.2M. Revenues reflect RGP segment increase from $142M to $362.3M, Other segments increase of 88% to $21M, Northern America segment increase from $122.7M to $319M, Europe segment increase from $19.1M to $38.8M. Net income benefited from Restructuring Cost decrease of 91% to $739K (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 05/11, 70M auth., 55,021,000 issd., less 9,632,000 shs. in Treas. @ $204.7M. Insiders & Strategic holders own 3.47%. IPO: 12/15/00, 6.5M shares @ $12 by Credit Suisse First Boston. 03/05, 2-for-1 stock split.