Trade Reliance Steel - RS CFD

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Reliance) is a metals service center company. The Company operates as a metal solutions provider. It provides value-added metals processing services and distributes approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It serves various industries, including manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation (rail, truck trailer and shipbuilding), aerospace and defense, energy (oil and natural gas), electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industry (agricultural, construction and mining equipment). The Company also serves the auto industry, through its toll processing operations. It provides a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states in the United States and 13 other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co revenues increased 60% to $14.09B. Net income increased from $369.1M to $1.41B. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 63% to $13.37B, Foreign segment increase of 14% to $721.6M. Net income benefited from Impairment of long-lived assets decrease of 96% to $4.7M (expense), Other Other income (expense), net) increase from $22.4M (expense) to $900K (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 4/11, 100M auth., 74,820,874 issd. Insiders owns 3.55%. IPO 8/94, 3.5M shares @ $14.50 by Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. PO 12/97, 3.795M shs. (3.595M by Co.) @ $27.625 by DLJ Secs. PO 6/01, 5.5M shares @ $25 by Credit Suisse First Boston. 7/06, 2-for-1 stock split.