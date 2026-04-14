Trade Regions Financial - RF CFD

About Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, trust services, merger and acquisition advisory services, and other specialty financing. The Company's business segments include Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment includes commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. It also includes equipment lease financing, and capital markets activities. The Consumer Bank segment includes consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business loans, and indirect loans. The Wealth Management segment includes credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Regions Financial Corp interest income decreased 4% to $4.08B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 73% to $4.44B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $991M to $2.4B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects increase in interest earning assets and decrease in interest bearing liabilities.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 3B auth., 1,299,107,517 issd, less 42,639,327 shs inTreas. @ $1.40B. Insiders owns 0.06%. 6/97, 2-for-1 stock split; 3/93, 10% div. 5/02, Exchange changed from NASDAQ to NYSE. 11/06, Co. acquired AmSouth Bancorporation @ 0.7974 shares (273,941,188 shares issd.).