Trade Regency Centers Reit - REG CFD

About Regency Centers Corp

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts all its operations through Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is primarily engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, and development and redevelopment of shopping centers through the Operating Partnership. The Company owns approximately 298 properties and holds partial interests in an additional 104 properties through unconsolidated investments in real estate partnerships. The Company's properties include Willa Springs, Dunwoody Hall, Alden Bridge, Hasley Canyon Village, Shiloh Springs, Bethany Park Place, Blossom Valley, Amerige Heights Town Center, Clayton Valley Shopping Center, French Valley Village Center, Warwick Square Shopping Center, Pleasant Hill Shopping Center, Black Rock, Snell & Branham Plaza, Applewood Shopping Center, Spring Valley Shopping Center, Bridgemill Market, Rivertowns Square, and Point Royale Shopping Center, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Regency Centers Corp revenues increased 15% to $1.17B. Net income increased from $44.9M to $361.4M. Revenues reflect NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 24% to $3.68, Lease income increase of 14% to $1.11B, Management, transaction, and other fees increase of 52% to $40.3M. Net income benefited from Net Operating Income (NOI), Total increase of 14% to $852.5M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 05/11, 150M auth., 81,895,007 issd., Insiders own 1.88%. IPO 10/93, 5.62M shs. @ $19.25 by Salomon Bros. PO 7/97,2.4M shs. @ $27.25 by PrudentialSecs. Ser.3-5 Redmb. Prfd Stock $.01 Par, 30M auth., 11M issd.