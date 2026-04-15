Trade Regal Rexnord Corp - RRX CFD

About Regal Rexnord Corp

Regal Rexnord Corporation, formerly Regal Beloit Corporation, is engaged in engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and others. Its four operating segments are: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Motion Control Solutions. Its Commercial Systems segment designs and produces primarily AC and DC motors from fractional to approximately 5 horsepower, electronic variable speed controls, fans and blowers for commercial applications. Its Industrial Systems segment produces Integral and AC motors from 1 to 12,000 horsepower for industrial applications, along with aftermarket parts and kits to support such products. Its Climate Solutions Segment produces fractional horsepower motors, electronic variable speed controls and blowers. Its Motion Control Solutions Segment solution designs mounted and unmounted industrial bearings to diverse end markets.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 01 January 2022, Regal Rexnord Corp revenues increased 31% to $3.81B. Net income increased 11% to $209.9M. Revenues reflect Power Transmission Solutions segment increase of 65% to $1.17B, Commercial Systems segment increase of 26% to $1.03B, Climate Solutions segment increase of 22% to $1.03B, United States segment increase of 25% to $2.36B, Rest Of The World segment increase of 41% to $1.45B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 02/11, 100M auth., 38,627,709 issd., Insiders & Strategic holders own 7.82%. P0 12/88, 1.035M shs. @ $17.00 by Robert Baird & Company. PO 3/02, 4.1M shs. @ $23.25 by Robert W. Baird & Company. 5/88, 3-for-2 stock split. FY'03 Q's are restated.