Trade Red Rock Resorts - RRR CFD

About Red Rock Resorts Inc

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Station Casinos LLC (Station LLC). Station LLC is a gaming, development and management company, which develops and operates casino and entertainment properties. Station LLC owns and operates approximately ten gaming and entertainment facilities and ten smaller casinos. It operates through two segments, which include Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The Las Vegas operations segment includes its Las Vegas area casino properties and the Native American management segment includes its Native American management arrangements. It provides gaming and entertainment for residents of the Las Vegas regional market and visitors. The Company offers a range of gaming and non-gaming entertainment options. It also controls over seven gaming-entitled development sites consisting of approximately 398 acres in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Red Rock Resorts Inc revenues increased 37% to $1.62B. Net income totaled $241.9M vs. loss of $150.4M. Revenues reflect Las Vegas operations segment increase of 46% to $1.6B, Corporate and other segment increase of 9% to $7.2M. Net Income reflects Depreciation and amortization decrease of 32% to $157.8M (expense), Write-downs and other charges, net decrease from $36.5M (expense) to $18.7M (income).