Trade PVH - PVH CFD

About PVH Corp

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company's segments include: Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments. The Company's brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, True&Co. and Geoffrey Beene, which are owned, as well as various other owned, licensed and private label brands. The Company designs and markets dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, underwear, intimate apparel, performance apparel, swimwear, handbags, accessories, footwear and other related products, and licenses its owned brands over a range of products. The Company sells its brands at multiple price points and across multiple channels of distribution and geographies.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 39 weeks ended 31 October 2021, PVH Corp revenues increased 33% to $6.73B. Net income totaled $561.5M vs. loss of $1.08B. Revenues reflect Tommy Hilfiger International segment increase of 37% to $2.59B, Retail Sales-Tommy Hilfiger -Internation increase of 37% to $2.53B. Net Income reflects Merchandise Margins - Total - % increase of 19% to 59.1%, COVID-19 Impairment of Long-Term Assets decrease from $933.5M (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 04/11, 240M auth. 67,234,567 issd., less 168,893 shs. in Treas. @ $10.7M. Insiders control 3.17%. PO: 4/92, 6.4M shares @ $22 by Goldman Sachs. *NOTE: FY'95 Q's are reclassified. FY'98 Q's are reclassified. *5/06, PO 10,057,495 shares @ $38.00 per share by Lehman