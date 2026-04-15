Trade PTC Inc. - PTC CFD PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.