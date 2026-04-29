HomeMarketsSharesProShares Ultra Russell2000

Trade ProShares Ultra Russell2000 - UWM CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-29 19:45:20
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.14
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.02154 %
(-$4.31)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02154%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000682 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00068%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close56.55
Open56.46
1-Year Change81.49%
Day's Range55.15 - 56.46

Trade ProShares Ultra Russell2000 - UWM CFD

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM), is a fund that allows people to invest in over 2,000 small-cap US-based, publicly traded companies within the larger Russell 3000 Index. 

Its members account for around 10% of the Russell 3000’s total market capitalisation. 

The fund was created and is maintained by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group. It is a float-adjusted, market-capitalisation-weighted fund that uses leverage to double daily returns of the Russell 2000 index before fees. 

Investors are advised to monitor their returns daily, as holding the fund for over a day may result in returns varying from targets due to the compounding effect. 

The fund was launched on 23 January 2007 on the NYSE Arca exchange. In 10 years since its launch, it had generated 20.58% of total market price return in comparison to the Russell 2000 Index’s 13.22%. 

As of 31 December 2021, the fund has 2,038 companies from a number of industries including hardware company Synaptics (SYNA), theatrical exhibition company AMC Entertainment (AMC) and membership-only warehouse club chain BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ).

Latest shares articles

Rheinmetall logo displayed on the exterior of a modern building.
Rheinmetall stock forecast: March guidance, cash flow concerns
Rheinmetall is a German defence group whose recent share price moves have reflected March 2026 guidance, broader tariff-driven market pressure, and continued focus on its expanding order backlog. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party RHM price targets.
43 minutes ago
A smartphone displaying the Google logo in front of a screen showing the Alphabet company logo
Alphabet stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings in focus
Alphabet is due to report Q1 2026 results after the US market close on 29 April, with investor attention on Google Cloud, Gemini AI, and its planned capital expenditure. Explore third-party GOOG price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
60 minutes ago
Stellantis Stock Forecast | Q1 Results, Microsoft AI Pact
Stellantis stock forecast: Q1 results, Microsoft AI pact
Stellantis is a multinational carmaker due to report Q1 2026 results on 30 April, after announcing a five-year AI collaboration with Microsoft on 16 April 2026. Explore third-party STLAM price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
23 hours ago
Tesla logo displayed on a red storefront sign mounted on a building exterior
Tesla stock forecast: Q1 EPS beat, delivery miss
Tesla is an electric vehicle and energy company whose shares came under pressure after Q1 2026 earnings showed an EPS beat, weaker-than-expected deliveries and updates on FSD and Robotaxi plans. Explore third-party TSLA price targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
07:50, 29 April 2026

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading