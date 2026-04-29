Trade ProShares Ultra Russell2000 - UWM CFD

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM), is a fund that allows people to invest in over 2,000 small-cap US-based, publicly traded companies within the larger Russell 3000 Index.

Its members account for around 10% of the Russell 3000’s total market capitalisation.

The fund was created and is maintained by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group. It is a float-adjusted, market-capitalisation-weighted fund that uses leverage to double daily returns of the Russell 2000 index before fees.

Investors are advised to monitor their returns daily, as holding the fund for over a day may result in returns varying from targets due to the compounding effect.

The fund was launched on 23 January 2007 on the NYSE Arca exchange. In 10 years since its launch, it had generated 20.58% of total market price return in comparison to the Russell 2000 Index’s 13.22%.

As of 31 December 2021, the fund has 2,038 companies from a number of industries including hardware company Synaptics (SYNA), theatrical exhibition company AMC Entertainment (AMC) and membership-only warehouse club chain BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ).