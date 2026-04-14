Trade Procter & Gamble - PG CFD

What is Procter & Gamble?

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. Founded in 1837, the corporation is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Procter & Gamble’s organizational structure comprises: Global Business Units; Selling and Market Operations; Global Business Services; and Corporate Functions. Its products are grouped in 10 categories: Baby Care, Fabric Care, Family Care, Feminine Care, Grooming, Hair Care, Home Care, Oral Care, Personal Health Care, and Skin and Personal Care.

Procter & Gamble does not have subsidiaries. The company buys brands, which then become part of the P&G stable. Procter & Gamble’s extensive portfolio includes numerous household names, such as Ariel washing powder, Crest toothpaste, Gillette razors, Head & Shoulders shampoo and Pampers nappies. They’re familiar to families all around the world.

As of 12 April 2018, Procter & Gamble had a market capitalisation of $196.94 billion. The company was no.34 on the 2017 Fortune 500 list of the biggest American companies.

Who are the key people at Procter & Gamble?

David S. Taylor is Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble. With over 35 years of experience across many of P&G’s core categories and markets, he knows the business inside out. Some of the other key figures in this vast corporation include: Steven D. Bishop, who leads P&G’s Global Health Care division; Giovanni Ciserani, President of the Global Fabric & Home Care and Global Baby & Feminine Care segments; and Gary Coombe, President of Global Grooming.

What is the modern history of Procter & Gamble?

Procter & Gamble’s roots go all the way back to 1837, when two men called William Procter and James Gamble started a soap and candle business in Cincinnati. P&G was listed in the 1890s, and in 1930 it established its first overseas subsidiary with the acquisition of Thomas Hedley & Co. Ltd in England. International expansion continued in the following decades, with operations spreading to both the Middle East and Far East, as well as to Latin America. In 1982, P&G began its over-the-counter health care business, and from 1989 the company expanded its beauty care and feminine care portfolio with several acquisitions. Then in 2005, P&G acquired the Gillette Company — the largest acquisition in P&G history.

What are the latest developments at Procter & Gamble?

In its full year 2017 financial results, Procter & Gamble reported net sales of $65.1 billion, a 2% increase in organic sales growth, a 7% rise in core EPS growth, and a core operating margin improvement of 60 bps. The company returned nearly $22 billion to shareholders during the year.

The Procter & Gamble share price was relatively stable from April 2013 to April 2018, with the shares trading within a band between $68 and $94. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our PG chart puts all the information at your fingertips.

Where does Procter & Gamble operate?

The company delivers and distributes its products across 10 categories to six regions: Asia Pacific; Europe; Greater China; India, the Middle East and Africa (IMEA); Latin America; and North America. Its products reach customers in over 180 countries worldwide.

Where is Procter & Gamble traded?

Procter & Gamble shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and are a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100 and the S&P 500 indices. Check out Capital.com for the latest PG chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.