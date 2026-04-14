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Trade Procter & Gamble - PG CFD

144.47+0.59%
The chart shows the PG stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 144.47, a high of 144.54, and a low of 143.2.
Sell

144.36

Buy

144.47

0.11
Low: 143.2High: 144.54
Sellers:
3.48837%
Buyers:
96.5116%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021457 %
(-$4.29)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02146%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000765 %
(-$0.15)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00076%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close143.49
Open143.57
1-Year Change-13.97%
Day's Range143.2 - 144.54

Trade Procter & Gamble - PG CFD

What is Procter & Gamble?

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. Founded in 1837, the corporation is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Procter & Gamble’s organizational structure comprises: Global Business Units; Selling and Market Operations; Global Business Services; and Corporate Functions. Its products are grouped in 10 categories: Baby Care, Fabric Care, Family Care, Feminine Care, Grooming, Hair Care, Home Care, Oral Care, Personal Health Care, and Skin and Personal Care.

Procter & Gamble does not have subsidiaries. The company buys brands, which then become part of the P&G stable. Procter & Gamble’s extensive portfolio includes numerous household names, such as Ariel washing powder, Crest toothpaste, Gillette razors, Head & Shoulders shampoo and Pampers nappies. They’re familiar to families all around the world.

As of 12 April 2018, Procter & Gamble had a market capitalisation of $196.94 billion. The company was no.34 on the 2017 Fortune 500 list of the biggest American companies.

Who are the key people at Procter & Gamble?

David S. Taylor is Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble. With over 35 years of experience across many of P&G’s core categories and markets, he knows the business inside out. Some of the other key figures in this vast corporation include: Steven D. Bishop, who leads P&G’s Global Health Care division; Giovanni Ciserani, President of the Global Fabric & Home Care and Global Baby & Feminine Care segments; and Gary Coombe, President of Global Grooming.

What is the modern history of Procter & Gamble?

Procter & Gamble’s roots go all the way back to 1837, when two men called William Procter and James Gamble started a soap and candle business in Cincinnati. P&G was listed in the 1890s, and in 1930 it established its first overseas subsidiary with the acquisition of Thomas Hedley & Co. Ltd in England. International expansion continued in the following decades, with operations spreading to both the Middle East and Far East, as well as to Latin America. In 1982, P&G began its over-the-counter health care business, and from 1989 the company expanded its beauty care and feminine care portfolio with several acquisitions. Then in 2005, P&G acquired the Gillette Company — the largest acquisition in P&G history.

What are the latest developments at Procter & Gamble?

In its full year 2017 financial results, Procter & Gamble reported net sales of $65.1 billion, a 2% increase in organic sales growth, a 7% rise in core EPS growth, and a core operating margin improvement of 60 bps. The company returned nearly $22 billion to shareholders during the year.

 

The Procter & Gamble share price was relatively stable from April 2013 to April 2018, with the shares trading within a band between $68 and $94. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our PG chart puts all the information at your fingertips.

Where does Procter & Gamble operate?

The company delivers and distributes its products across 10 categories to six regions: Asia Pacific; Europe; Greater China; India, the Middle East and Africa (IMEA); Latin America; and North America. Its products reach customers in over 180 countries worldwide.

Where is Procter & Gamble traded?

Procter & Gamble shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and are a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100 and the S&P 500 indices. Check out Capital.com for the latest PG chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.

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