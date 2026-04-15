Trade PPG Industries - PPG CFD

About PPG Industries, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes a range of paints, coatings and specialty materials. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment primarily supplies a range of protective and decorative coatings, sealants and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor. The Industrial Coatings segment primarily supplies a range of protective and decorative coatings and finishes along with adhesives, sealants, metal pretreatment products, optical monomers and coatings, low-friction coatings, precipitated silicas and other specialty materials. Its Performance Coatings brands include PPG, GLIDDEN, COMEX, OLYMPIC, DULUX, SIGMA, HISTOR, SEIGNEURIE, PEINTURES GAUTHIER, and JOHNSTONE'S, among others. Its Industrial Coatings brands include PPG and TESLIN. It supplies its products to customers in an array of end-uses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, PPG Industries, Inc. revenues increased 21% to $16.8B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 34% to $1.42B. Revenues reflect Performance Coatings segment increase of 22% to $10.33B, Industrial Coatings segment increase of 21% to $6.47B. Net income benefited from Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") segment income increase of 7% to $612M, Other segment income increase of 13% to $340M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1.66 2/3 Par, 03/11, 600M auth., 158,152,134 o/s, net of shs. Treas. @ $4.96B. Insiders own 0.30%. PO:5/72, 2M shares @$45 1/4 by First Boston Corp.6/94, 2-for-1 stock split. 06/15, 2-for-1, Stock Split.