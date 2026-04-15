Trade Plains All American Pipeline - PAA CFD

About Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns a network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) producing basins and transportation corridors. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems and trucks. The Facilities segment operations consist of activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment activities include the purchase, logistics and resale of crude oil and NGL in North America. Its assets and services are focused on crude oil, NGL and natural gas.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. revenues increased 81% to $42.08B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $393M vs. loss of $2.79B. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 92% to $34.46B, Canada segment increase of 42% to $7.62B. Net Income reflects Goodwill impairment losses decrease from $2.52B (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Common Units no Par, 03/12, unlim. auth., 161,318,749O/S. Insiders own 1.49%. IPO 11/18/98, 13,085,000 Common Units @ $20 by SSB. PO5/01, 3.75M Common @ $26.050 by GS. 11/06, Co. acquired Pacific Energy Partners, L.P. @ 0.77 shares (26,237,005 shares issd.). P.O 3/09, 5M shares. 10/12, 2-for-1 Stock split.