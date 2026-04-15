Trade Pitney Bowes Inc - PBI CFD

About Pitney Bowes Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global shipping and mailing company. The Company provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises and retailers, among others. Its segments include Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment offers domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services. The Presort Services segment is engaged in providing sortation services to qualify first class mail, marketing mail, marketing mail flats and bound printed matter for postal work-sharing discounts. The SendTech Solutions segment offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats. Its cloud enabled infrastructure provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings delivered online and via connected or mobile devices.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Pitney Bowes Inc. revenues increased 3% to $3.67B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $3.5M vs. loss of $190.5M. Revenues reflect Global Ecommerce segment increase of 5% to $1.7B, Presort Services segment increase of 10% to $573.5M, Outside United States segment increase of 26% to $558.7M, United States segment remaining flat at $3.11B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 3/11, 480M auth., 323,337,912 issd., less 119,489,510 shs. in Treas. @ $4.46B. Insiders own 0.24%. PO 8/81, 1.1M shs @ $28 by 1st Boston. Convertible Preferred: 4% $50 Par, 488 issd., $2.12 no Par, 59,175 issd. 1/98, 6/92, 10/86, 2-for-1 splits. FY'04 Q's are reclassified.