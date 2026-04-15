Trade Pilgrims Pride - PPC CFD

About Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. Its geographic segments include the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe and Mexico. The Company’s products and markets include Fresh products consist of refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, primary pork cuts, added value pork and pork ribs; Prepared products include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties and bone-in chicken parts; Exported products primarily consist of whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the United States or frozen for distribution to export markets, and Market overview consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors and certain other institutions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 26 December 2021, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation revenues increased 22% to $14.78B. Net income decreased 67% to $31M. Revenues reflect U.S segment increase of 22% to $9.11B, U.K. and Europe segment increase of 20% to $3.93B, Mexico segment increase of 31% to $1.73B, United States segment increase of 20% to $8.66B, Europe segment increase of 20% to $3.88B, Mexico segment increase of 32% to $1.78B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 7/12, 258,926,358 Issd. Insiders control approx. 77.02%. IPO: 11/86, 4M shs @ $11.50 by Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (DLJ). PO: 7/97, 4.5M shs @ $11.625 by DLJ. 11/03, Company converted all class A and B into common at 1 common for each B and 1 common for each A. 12/08, Company delisted from NYSE to OTC Pink Sheets.