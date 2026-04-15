Trade Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - PDM CFD

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the development, redevelopment, management and ownership of commercial real estate properties located primarily in select sub-markets within Eastern United States office markets. It conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, L.P. (Piedmont OP), as well as manages its buildings through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. The Company operates approximately 54 in-service office properties, which comprise approximately 16.4 million square feet. Its properties are located across Dallas, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Minneapolis, Boston, Orlando and New York.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. revenues decreased 1% to $528.7M. Net loss totaled $1.2M vs. income of $232.7M. Revenues reflect Rental and tenant reimbursement revenue decrease of 1% to $514.6M, Other property related income decrease of 5% to $11.6M. Net loss reflects Gain/(loss) on sale of real estate asset decrease from $205.7M (income) to $0K.

Equity composition

Common stock, Class A, $.01 Par, 05/11, 600M auth., 172,749,781 issd. Insiders own 0.35%. Class B-3, $.01 Par, 03/11 50M auth., 39,702,190 issd. 03/11, Class B-1, 500M auth., none issd., class B-2, 500M auth., none O/S. 07/26, Name changed from Wells RealEstate Investment Trust, Inc.