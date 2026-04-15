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Trade Phillips 66 - PSX CFD

160.27+1.03%
The chart shows the PSX stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 160.27, a high of 160.22, and a low of 156.97.
Sell

160.02

Buy

160.27

0.25
Low: 156.97High: 160.22
Sellers:
16.6667%
Buyers:
83.3333%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.25
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close158.56
Open158.61
1-Year Change62.1%
Day's Range156.97 - 160.22

Trade Phillips 66 - PSX CFD

What is Phillips 66?

Phillips 66 is a a diversified U.S. energy manufacturing and logistics company that produces, stores and distributes fuels. The company has a portfolio that includes Chemicals, Midstream, Refining, Marketing and Lubricants units. With its 13 refineries in the United States and Europe, the business has a global refining capacity of 2.2 million barrels of crude oil per day. Phillips 66 also owns a huge pipeline system that’s used to transport crude oil, refined products and NGLs to and from processing plants, terminals and storage facilities.

Who are the key people at Phillips 66?

Greg Garland is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Phillips 66. He has over three decades’ experience in technical and executive positions in the oil, gas and chemicals industries. Among the other key figures at the company are: Robert Herman (Executive Vice President, Refining);Timothy Roberts (Executive Vice President, Marketing and Commercial); and Kevin Mitchell (Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer).

What is the modern history of Phillips 66?

Brothers Frank and L.E. Phillips founded Phillips Petroleum Company in Oklahoma over a century ago in 1917. The business resisted a number of takeover attempts during the 1980s, but in 2002 it merged with Conoco to become ConocoPhillips. The move created the sixth-largest publicly traded oil company in the world and the third-biggest in the United States. Ten years later, ConocoPhillips spun off its midstream and downstream businesses to create Phillips 66, which started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in May 2012.

What are the latest developments at Phillips 66?

The company has been performing very strongly. In its full year 2017 financial results, Phillips 66 reported $5.1 billion of earnings and $2.3 billion of adjusted earnings. Both figures were well up on the previous year’s totals of $1.6 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. In 2017, the company generated $3.6 billion of operating cash flow and returned $3.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Phillips 66 increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.70 per common share.

In February 2018, Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 to about 9.8% by selling 35 million shares back to the company for $3.3 billion. Buffett said: "Phillips 66 is a great company with a diversified downstream portfolio and a strong management team. This transaction was solely motivated by our desire to eliminate the regulatory requirements that come with ownership levels above 10%."

The Phillips 66 share price has climbed steadily since the company was spun off in 2012. From a starting point of $30 the shares had doubled in value to $60 by February 2013, and for most of 2015 and 2016 they were trading at around $80. In January 2018 the shares passed the $100 mark for the first time. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our PSX chart puts all the information at your fingertips.

Where does Phillips 66 operate?

The company’s global head office is located in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 has a workforce of over 14,000 employees and operates in 65 countries around the world. Of its 13 refineries, 11 are in the United States, one in England (the Humber Refinery), and one in Germany (the MiRo Refinery in Karlsruhe).

Where is Phillips 66 traded?

Phillips 66 is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and is a constituent of the S&P 500 index. Check out Capital.com for the latest PSX chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.

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