Trade Pentair - PNR CFD

About Pentair PLC

Pentair plc is a provider of water solution to homes, business and industry around the world. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies. Its Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, and commercial and residential water treatment products and systems. Its pool equipment and accessories include pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment and pool accessories. Its water treatment products and systems include pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products. Its Industrial & Flow Technologies segment manufactures and sells fluid treatment and pump products, and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps and water supply pumps.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Pentair PLC revenues increased 25% to $3.76B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 56% to $556M. Revenues reflect Consumer Solutions segment increase of 34% to $2.34B, Industrial & Flow Technologies segment increase of 12% to $1.42B, Other segment increase of 15% to $1.5M, U.S. segment increase of 28% to $2.57B, Western Europe segment increase of 23% to $460.4M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.16 2/3 Par, 04/11, 250M auth., 98,419,314 issd. Insiders own .86% . PO 7/83, 600K shrs. @ $24 by Kidder, Peabody & Co. 6/93, 2/96, 3-for-2 & 2-for-1 stock splits; 6/88, 10% stock div. FY'00 Q's are restated due to disc. ops. 6/04, 2-for-1 stock split. PO 9/99, 5.5M shs @ $41 by Goldman Sachs.