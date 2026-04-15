Trade Paramount Resources Ltd. - POUca CFD

About Paramount Resources Ltd

Paramount Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based energy company. The Company explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources. The Company's principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company's operations are organized into three regions. Its Grande Prairie Region, located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta, which is focused on Montney developments at Karr and Wapiti. Its Kaybob Region, located in west-central Alberta, which includes the Kaybob North and Ante Creek Montney oil developments, Duvernay developments at Kaybob Smoky, Kaybob North and Kaybob South and other shale gas and conventional natural gas producing properties. Its Central Alberta and Other Region, which includes the Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Paramount Resources Ltd revenues increased 77% to C$1.07B. Net income totaled C$236.9M vs. loss of C$22.7M. Revenues reflect Condensate and oil segment increase from C$383.8M to C$926.5M, Crude Oil - Production - Total increase of 37% to 11.3M barrels, Oil Equivalent Prod.(Bbl/Day)- Grnade Pr increase of 67% to 52K barrels per day. Net Income reflects Avg. Production Costs per Barrel.