Trade Owens Corniing - OC CFD

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a provider of building and industrial materials. The Company manufactures a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials. It operates through three segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. Its Composites segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and selling glass reinforcements in the form of fiber. Its glass reinforcement materials are also used downstream by the Composites segment to manufacture and sell glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-woven and other specialized products. Its Insulation segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling thermal and acoustical batts, loose fill insulation, foam sheathing and accessories. Its Roofing segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling residential roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, roofing components used in residential and commercial construction and specialty applications, and synthetic packaging materials.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Owens Corning revenues increased 20% to $8.5B. Net income totaled $995M vs. loss of $383M. Revenues reflect Insulation segment increase of 22% to $3.18B, Roofing segment increase of 19% to $3.21B, United States segment increase of 20% to $5.7B, Europe segment increase of 21% to $1.38B. Net Income reflects Goodwill impairment charge decrease from $944M (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 400M auth., 134,300,000 issd., less 9,500,000 shs. in Treas. @ 234M. Insiders control 6.49%. Public Offering 7/67, 400,000 shares @$65 by GoldmanSachs & Co. 12/02, Company delisted from NYSE to OTC Bulletin Board. 11/06, Co. emerged from bankruptcy. PO: