Trade Outset Medical, Inc. - OM CFD

About Outset Medical Inc

Outset Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company that offers Tablo. Tablo is a mobile integrated hemodialysis solution for acute and home hemodialysis therapy. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels and allows providers to access a single platform from the hospital to the home. The Tablo cartridge is a single use consumable intended to facilitate extracorporeal blood purification for patients and consists of a pre-configured blood, saline, and infusion tubing. Tablo’s touch screen panel enables the user to navigate through the treatment with animations and non-technical language, tailored to both professional and non-professional users. Tablo’s cloud connectivity software enables an ecosystem of machine diagnostics and analytics, treatment instruction, monitoring and reporting, improved documentation and remote machine management. In addition, Tablo also delivers robust clinical care.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Outset Medical Inc revenues increased from $49.9M to $102.6M. Net loss applicable to common stockholders increased 66% to $131.9M. Revenues reflect Consoles segment increase of 98% to $65.1M, Consumables segment increase from $6.7M to $19.2M. Higher net loss reflects Sales and marketing - Balancing value increase of 46% to $59.2M (expense).