Trade Oshkosh - OSK CFD

About Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies. The Company operates through four segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment manufactures and markets aerial work platforms and telehandlers used in a variety of construction, industrial, institutional and general maintenance applications. The Defense segment manufactures and markets tactical vehicles, trailers, weapons system integration and supply parts and services, delivery vehicles, and snow removal vehicles. The Fire & Emergency segment manufactures and markets custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) vehicles, simulators, mobile command and control vehicles and other emergency vehicles. The Commercial segment manufactures and markets refuse collection vehicles, concrete mixers, field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Oshkosh Corp revenues totaled $1.79B. Net income totaled to $6.2M. Results are not comparable due to year end change.

Equity composition

Common $.01 Par, 04/11, 300M auth., 91,091,605 issd. Insiders own 0.80%. PO:11/99, 3.3M shs.(3.3M byCo.) @ $26 byCSFirst Boston. Cl. A Com. Stock $.01 Par, 2.6M auth., 0 issd. 02/08, Name changed from Oshkosh Truck orporation.