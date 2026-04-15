Trade Orion SA - OEC CFD

About Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a diversified carbon black business with over 280 specialty carbon black grades and approximately 80 rubber carbon black grades. Carbon black is used as a pigment and as a performance additive in coatings, polymers, printing and special applications (specialty carbon black), and in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods (rubber carbon black). As of December 31, 2016, it operated a global platform of 13 production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and South Africa and three sales companies, as well as one jointly-owned production plant in Germany.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Orion Engineered Carbons SA revenues increased 36% to $1.55B. Net income increased from $18.2M to $134.7M. Revenues reflect Rubber segment increase of 37% to $948.6M, Specialties segment increase of 34% to $598.2M, Germany segment increase of 33% to $648.6M, United States segment increase of 40% to $405.1M. Net income benefited from Other operating expenses decrease of 39% to $8.6M (expense).