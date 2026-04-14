Trade Olympus Corporation - 7733 CFD

About Olympus Corp

Olympus Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of endoscopes, therapeutic equipment, science, video and other products. The Company operates in five business segments. The Endoscopy segment provides gastrointestinal endoscopy, surgical endoscopy, endoscopy systems and repair services. The Therapeutic Equipment segment provides endoscopic treatment tools, energy devices, urology, gynecology and otolaryngology products. The Scientific segment provides biological microscope, industrial microscope, industrial endoscope and non-destructive inspection equipment. The Imaging segment provides digital cameras and recording machines. The Others segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of biomaterials. The Company is also engaged in the financial investment business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Olympus Corp revenues increased 23% to Y629.76B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 63% to Y87.67B. Revenues reflect Therapeutic Devices segment increase of 39% to Y203.71B, Endoscope segment increase of 13% to Y304.24B, Science segment increase of 24% to Y82.85B, Americas (Region) segment increase of 28% to Y212.24B, Europe segment increase of 24% to Y157.95B.

Equity composition

10/2003, Name changed from Olympus Optical Corp. FY'94-'02 all WAS were estimated. FY'04-'07 1Q&3Q WAS was estimated and used as O/S. FY'08 Q1&Q3 WAS=O/S. FY'2010 Q1 DWAS was estimated.