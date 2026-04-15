Trade Old Republic International Corporation - ORI CFD

About Old Republic International Corporation

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company engaged in the single business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The Company's General Insurance segment consists of a commercial line of insurance, and offers coverage to businesses, government and other institutions. The Title Insurance segment consists primarily of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of public records which contain information concerning interests in real property. Its RFIG run-off business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity (CCI) operations.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Old Republic International Corporation revenues increased 17% to $8.59B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $558.6M to $1.53B. Revenues reflect Title Insurance segment increase of 34% to $4.45B. Net income benefited from Expense Ratio -%-Title Insurance decrease of 2% to 86.7%, Claim Ratio -%-Title Insurance increase of 13% to 2.6%.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 500M auth., 259,268,655 issd., Insiders & strategic holders own 7.02%. PO: NA. 12/03, 5/98, 5/96,3-for-2 stock splits; 4/92, 2-for-1 stocksplit; 2/89 & 3/88, 5% stock dividends; 4/91, 10% stock dividend. 01/06, 5-for-4 stock split.